Lautaro Martinez Transfer Update: Inter Milan Striker’s Agent Confirms Ongoing Talks With ‘Many Clubs’ Amid Interest From Barcelona and Real Madrid

Inter Milan Striker Lautaro Martinez (Photo Credits: Getty Images0

Live Football events may have come to a halt due to global coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn’t killed the football transfer market with clubs still attempting to lure their targets and reach towards an agreement. Among the many such players is Argentina and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The teenage prospect has been constantly linked with several elite clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid and if his agent is to be believed that talks have already started with the Spanish giants for the 22-year-old’s signature. Both Real and Barcelona have already been linked with the striker in the past and are in dire need of a young striker. Jadon Sancho Transfer Updates: Manchester United in Talks With Borussia Dortmund Star’s Agent.

According to a report from Goal, Martinez’s agent Beto Yaque has revealed that discussions are currently ongoing with several clubs regarding the Argentine’s future. Martinez, who scored only nine times in 35 appearances last season seems to have come home this term and has already found the net 16 times in 31 matches, five of which came in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stages.

"It is said that Barcelona and Real Madrid want him, but it has no effect on him," Yaque said about Lautaro to Radio La Plata. "Other players would not sleep at night. He never calls me to ask if the rumours are true or false, he is focused on the present and his work. We talked to many people, however, nothing more happened. For now, those who call me are not club leaders. There is nothing formal or serious.

"It is a dream [for Lautaro] to be one of the most coveted players on the market. But nothing special is happening to him. The only thing he wants is to play and score. His constant growth has meant that the best teams in the world watch him carefully. We hope that his work will be rewarded as it deserves to be,” Yaque added.

The 22-year-old will, however, be difficult to be priced away from the San Siro. Martinez, who joined the Nerazzurri from Racing Club in 2018, has a release clause of €111 million while his contract at the Italian club runs till 2024.

Barcelona and Real Madrid, however, aren’t the only clubs chasing him. Premier League champions Manchester City want to replace him in place of the departing Sergio Aguero, while Pari-Saint-Germain are also in the lookout for a striker with Edinson Cavani leaving this summer.