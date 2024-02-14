Bayern Munich will look to keep their 3-0 thrashing by the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga behind them, when they face Lazio in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. For the first time in many seasons, the Bavarians do not look like getting any close to winning the title in Germany and hence their focus now shifts to Europe, where silverware is up for grabs. Lazio are well out of the Champions League qualification race as things stand with the team 8th in the Italian Serie A. They have won thrice in their last five domestic game though, which is a positive. Lazio versus Bayern Munich will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Harry Kane and Bayern Munich Team Head to Lazio Needing to Bounce Back After Bayer 04 Leverkusen Loss.

Lazio could be without their defender Patric, who has a shoulder injury and is unlikely to be fit on time. The experienced Ciro Immobile leads the attack with Felipe Anderson and Gustav Isaksen on the wings. Matteo Guendouzi brings energy in midfield and will look to press high up the pitch while Luis Alberto keep the team moving forward with his slick passing.

Harry Kane will lead the attack for the visitors and Thomas Muller should slot in behind him as the second striker. Leroy Sane was poor in the last game but is likely to start on the wings with Jamal Musiala. Joshua Kimmich has been linked with a move away from the club but remains an integral part of the Bayern Munich midfield.

When is Lazio vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Lazio will host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16 on Thursday, February 15. The match will be played at the Olimpico, Roma, Italy and it is going to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). RB Leipzig 0–1 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Brahim Diaz Star As Los Blancos Get Ahead in Round of 16 First Leg.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Lazio vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 showdown between Lazio vs Bayern Munich on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels in India. For Lazio vs Bayern Munich live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lazio vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Lazio vs Bayern Munich match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Lazio will create chances in this game but could ultimately succumb to the onslaught from a much superior opposition.

