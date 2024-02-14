The Spanish giants Real Madrid are ahead in the Round of 16 first leg as they clinched a close victory against RB Leipzig. The match ended with a scoreline of 1-0. Brahim Diaz was the only one to score the goal and was a difference-maker between both sides. RB Leipzig got more chances to score but failed to do so. Real Madrid on the other hand got only three chances to score a goal and Brahim Diaz was the one to score. Brahim Diaz was named as the Player of the Match. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Harry Kane and Bayern Munich Team Head to Lazio Needing to Bounce Back After Bayer 04 Leverkusen Loss.

RB Leipzig 0–1 Real Madrid

