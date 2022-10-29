Juventus would aim to put their Champions League disappointment aside when they take on Lecce in the Serie A 2022-23. The Bianconeri were knocked out of the Champions League by Benfica with the Italian giants facing a narrow 4-3 defeat. The former champions currently find themselves in the eighth spot on the Serie A 2022-23 points table with 13 points from 11 games. Though they have had a tough start to the campaign, Juventus would now aim to notch up a third consecutive victory in Serie A and look to make their way up to the table. Pablo Mari Likely To Be Out for Two Months After Being Stabbed in Italy

Lecce on the other hand, are placed 17th on the points table, having mustered just eight points from 11 games. They are winless in their last four games, entering this clash on the back of a defeat to Bologna. Juventus are expected to bounce back strongly and clinch all three points on offer, from this game. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

