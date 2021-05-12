Barcelona La Liga title hopes dealt a major blow after throwing away a two-goal advantage to be held to a 3-3 draw by Levante on Tuesday. Lionel Messi and Pedri had put Barcelona ahead in the first half but Levante fought back two quick goals inside three minutes after the break. Ousmane Dembele then put Barcelona ahead again but Sergio Leon’s late strike earned Paco Lopez’s side a crucial point and pegged Barcelona behind in the La Liga 2020-21 title race. The draw also extended Barcelona’s winless run in the league to two games. Levante 3–3 Barcelona, La Liga 2020–21 Result: Sergio Leon’s Late Goal Leave Barca Trailing in Title Race After Thrilling Draw.

Messi opened the scoring for Barcelona with a wonderful first-time volley in the 25th minute. Jordi Alba sent a dangerous cross into the box, which found Messi after slight deflection off Levante defender Jorge Miramon. The Argentine adjusted his body and fired a left-footed volley to put Barcelona in front. Minutes later, Alba could have doubled the lead but his volley sailed wide of goal. Pep Guardiola After Manchester City Win EPL 2020-21 Title, Says 'This Has Been a Season Like No Other, Proud to Be the Manager Here'.

Pedri eventually scored the second for Barcelona nine minutes later with a simple tap-in after Dembele had left the entire Levante defence on the floor. Messi found the Frenchman with a through ball. Dembele then beat the Levante full-back before crossing for Pedri to tap-in. Levante, however, came back strong after the break and equalised with two goals inside three minutes.

First Miramon set up Gonzalo Melero to head home in the 57th minute. Two minutes later Jose Morales played a quick one-two with Roger Marti before finding the top corner of the net after Messi had given the ball away. Dembele then put Barcelona ahead again five minutes later. But with seven minutes remaining, Sergio Leon left Barcelona on their knees after slotting home a low cross from Tono.

Levante vs Barcelona Goal Video Highlights

Ronald Koeman’s side missed yet another opportunity to climb on top of the points table. The draw took them to second with two games remaining. But La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, who are a point clear, and Real Madrid a point behind have one match in hand respectively. Both Madrid sides are now favourites to win the title if they win their remaining match. Real Madrid travel to Granada for their next match while Atletico host Real Sociedad.

