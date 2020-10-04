Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Defending champions Real Madrid have made an unbeaten start to their La Liga campaign despite not being at their best. Their next game is up against Levante at the Estadio de la Ceramica with the hosts losing two of three they have played so far. An injury crisis threatens Zinedine Zidane and his men to lose ground in the title race and it will be interesting to see how the Frenchman guides his side through this difficult time. As for their opponents, they will look to avoid going further south in the points table and hover around the relegation zone.

Hernani, Cheick Doukoure and Ruben Rochina have all be ruled out for Levante for the visit by Real Madrid owing to injuries. Jose Luis Morales and Sergio Leon are the two-man upfront for the hosts and will depend on the services of Enis Bardhi and Jose Campana. Ruben Vejo and Oscar Duarte at the heart of defence have a lot of work ahead of themselves with Madrid boasting of a quality forward line.

Zinedine Zidane is without the services of a number of first-team players like Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola, Toni Kroos and Mariano Diaz which has impacted their preparations. Skipper Sergio Ramos is the calming influence at the back while his goal-scoring exploits is well known. Casemiro and Federico Valverde will line up in the middle of the park with Martin Odegaard starting as the playmaker. Upfront Karim Benzema picks himself up with Marco Ansesio and Vinicius Jr on the wings.

When is Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Levante vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the El Madrigal stadium on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So fans will not be able to live telecast the Levante vs Real Madrid match on Television sets. But fans can always follow it online.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Levante vs Real Madrid match will be available for live streaming on Facebook watch. So fans from India can tune into the official Facebook page of La Liga to catch the live-action between Levante and Real Madrid. A tricky game for Real Madrid, who are deprived of some of their most effective players. A scrappy 0-1 victory for the visitors though looks highly probable.

