Paris Saint Germain will look to continue their winning start to the season when they take on LOSC Lille in the latest round of Ligue 1 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille on August 21, 2022 (late Sunday night) as teams aim for a victory. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. Neymar vs Kylian Mbappe Feud at PSG: Parisian Club Takes Formal Action To Address Rift Between Star Footballers.

PSG have been brilliant at the start of the season winning both their opening matches. Despite rumours of an internal rift between players, the defending champions have scored 10 goals so far and will look to add to it. Meanwhile, Lille have started the new season in a sensational manner as well, registering four points in two games and will provide a tough test to the Parisians. Lionel Messi MISSES OUT on Ballon d’Or 2022 Shortlist As France Football Names Nominees for Top Award.

When is for Lille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Lille vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes on August 22, 2022 (Monday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Lille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2022-22 matches in India. So Sports 18 1/HD will provide the live telecast of the game on TV.

Lille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 2022-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

