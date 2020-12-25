Lionel Messi rewrote the record books recently by breaking Pele's record tally of most goals for a single club. While the Brazilian talisman netted 643 goals during his 18-year-old stint with Santos, Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona against Valladolid in the on-going La Liga 2020-21. Celebrating the Argentina talisman's feat, beer-brand Budweiser gifted special edition beers to all the 160 goal-keepers Messi scored against. To name a few, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon got the beers, and they thanked Budweiser for the present on Instagram. Chelsea talisman Kepa Arrizabalaga also received some bottles, and he looked pleased while posing for the photographs. 644 and Counting! When Lionel Messi in 2006 had Expressed Desire to Surpass Pele’s Goalscoring Record.

Meanwhile, Messi's record-breaking goal came during Barcelona's 3-0 triumph against Real Valladolid at the José Zorrilla Stadium. He netted the goal in the 65th minute of the game and added another jewel to his already-prestigious crown. Messi was indeed overwhelmed with his feet as he took to Instagram and revealed that he never thought of breaking such record, especially Pele's. While congratulatory messages poured in for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Budweiser marked Messi's achievement in a unique way.

Beers For Every Goal-keeper!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Budweiser Football (@budfootball)

Gianluigi Buffon Reacts!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon)

Kepa Arrizabalaga Poses With Bottles!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kepa Arrizabalaga Revuelta (@kepaarrizabalaga)

Jan Oblak Congratulates Messi!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jan Oblak (@oblakjan)

Messi – who made his first strike for Catalan Giants way back in 2005 – now has 644 goals in 749 games. He also played a crucial role in guiding Barcelona to 10 La Liga titles and as many as four Champions League titles. Although the fans are backing Messi to achieve many such feats with the La Liga giants, the striker isn't likely to extend his contract next season. He even expressed desire to leave the club this summer, but Barcelona triggered a £624m release clause which infamously extended the footballer's stay.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).