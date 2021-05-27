Lionel Messi and teammate Rodrido De Paul have reportedly arrived in Argentina to join the national side for the Copa America and the World Cup Qualifiers. Both these players have travelled to their country together in Messi's private jet and would soon be joining the Argentina bubble. However, they aren't the only ones to return to Argentina. Messi had recently sat out of Barcelona's last La Liga match against Eibar, to get some rest and prepare for the World Cup qualifiers and Copa America. PSG players Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes had joined the national team on Tuesday. The likes of Lautaro Martinez, Lucas Alario, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nicolas Dominguez and Exequiel Palacios joined the side earlier.

Argentina is set to take part in two World Cup qualifiers this week. First, they take on Chile at home on June 3 and their next fixture is against Colombia on June 8. Lionel Scaloni's men then start their Copa America campaign on June 14 vs Chile.

Roy Nemer's tweet on Messi

Lionel Messi along with his family have landed in Buenos Aires. He'll join the Argentina team bubble in the next few hours. World Cup qualifiers and Copa America start next month. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) May 26, 2021

Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers:

Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Emiliano Buendia (Norwich City), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Joaquin Correa (Lazio), Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese), Angel Di Maria (PSG), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Alejandro Papu Gomez (Sevilla), Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart), Giovanni Lo Celso (Tottenham), Agustin Marchesin (FC Porto), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Juan Musso (Udinese), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis) Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) Jose Luis Palomino (Atalanta), Leandro Paredes (PSG), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Franco Armani (River Plate) Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Julian Alvarez (River Plate)

