Lionel Messi Ends Drought With Sensational Hat-Trick During Barcelona vs Eibar Clash in La Liga 2019–20, Twitterati Hail the Argentina Star

Lionel Messi has finally ended his four-match drought and that too by registering a sensational hat-trick during Barcelona vs Eibar match in the ongoing La Liga season. The Argentine legend went back to his prime against the Spanish and struck the nets on three occasions and that too in just the first half of the game. Well, the 32-year old star has always enjoyed facing Eibar. However, this time he stepped into the game with the lean patch behind him. Nevertheless, he regained his touch at the Camp Nou Stadium and entertained his fans. Twitterati also went berserk after watching Messi’s sensational effort and hailed him from head to toe.

Off late, the legendary striker faced a lot of criticism for not being able to strike the nets. He was also accused of for just assisting the other striker of his team instead of taking the charge. Well, he silenced his critics in the best possible manner and will aim to extend his sensational run in the upcoming games. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens hailed the football juggernaut for striking three consecutive goals.

Impressive!!

Messi is that kind of GOAT that says>> "you guys go on without me, I'll catch up" — WHAYASAY™ (@iamwillsteel) February 22, 2020

Memes in Action!!

Ronaldo watching Messi score a Hatrick that doesn’t involve any Penalty or Tap inspic.twitter.com/WL8T2TFIWv — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) February 22, 2020

GOAT!!

Messi 3 days ago: I’m not bothered that I’m not scoring. The goals will come naturally. Messi against Eibar in first half: Hattrick. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ This man gave Europe top scorers some time to enjoy themselves. 😂 Joke of a player! 😆🐐🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ctUzhkTx0H — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) February 22, 2020

Assist And Goals!!

No one Messi: Hat trick assist No one Messi next match :Hat trick goals 😭😭😭#Messi pic.twitter.com/gMBQe19JVY — Messi10 (@4UMessi10) February 22, 2020

Legend!!

Messi sat home and gave everyone 2 months to rack up goals at the beginning of the season as the benevolent King he is. He also gave everyone 1 month to score at the beginning of this year. If Messi wins the golden boot again,this app won't contain all of us. — Tega🔥 (@Teghte) February 22, 2020

Sensational Messi!!

Speaking of the game, Barcelona’s victory seemed to be a formality from the start of the game itself and that’s exactly seemed to be happening. The Spanish team became a victim of a Messi special and never looked in the contest. By the end of the half-time, the table-toppers were 3-0 up and their victory is well set on the cards.