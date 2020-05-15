Lionel Messi Lets his Hair Down With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo & Son Ciro After Training at Barcelona (See Pic)

Lionel Messi Lets his Hair Down With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo & Son Ciro (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lionel Messi has returned to Barcelona to sweat it out with his teammates. The Spanish government has given permission to begin their training keeping in mind the utmost precaution. The La Liga had also asked the clubs to perform the medical tests before they could even practice. Now, Lionel Messi was seen letting his hair down with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and son Ciro. Messi was seen happily posing with his family members in a selfie clicked by Antonela Roccuzzo. The three were extremely delighted as they posed for a picture. Against Lionel Messi’s Wish, Barcelona Reportedly to Transfer Arthur Melo, Ansu Fati and Ivan Rakitic.

Messi’s wife Roccuzzo posted the happy picture on social media and it garnered a lot of likes. Lionel Messi was seen in the nets of Barcelona in a whole new avatar with a clean-shaven look. The impending season of the La Liga will be beginning from June. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by Antonela Roccuzzo.

View this post on Instagram Nuestros momentos 😍 A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo) on May 13, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

Talking about the return of La Liga, President Javier Tebas in an interview said that the groundwork has been restarted for the return of the tournament. The date will depend on the guidelines given by the health authorities. "For the moment we have been able to take the first step which is to return to training, great news for everyone, but under strict safety measures for the health of all. As of now, we are continuing to apply the protocol created by LaLiga and agreed with Spanish sports and health authorities, in order to guarantee as much as possible the health and safety of all players, coaching staff and club employees," he said.