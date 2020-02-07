Lionel Messi Loses a Golden Chance to Net a Goal Against Athletic Bilbao, Copa del Rey 2020, Netizens Tease Six-Time Ballon d'OR Winner with Cristiano Ronaldo (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lionel Messi is having a tough time in Barcelona. Ever since his controversy with Eric Abidal came out in the open Lionel Messi has been under the microscope. To add on, Barcelona lost by 1-0 in the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals of the match last night. In the match last night, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner also missed a chance to score of goal for the team. The Catalan Giants conceded a goal in the added minutes of the game. This brought him a lot of backlash from Cristiano Ronaldo fans as they compared the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to Juventus star. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: From Juventus to Manchester City, Barcelona Superstar Could Join These Clubs Next Season.

It was Sergio Busquets own goal that helped Athletic Bilbao win the game. Ibai Gomez fired a cross into the Barcelona box which Inaki Williams glanced past a helpless Marc-Andre ter Stegen to snatch a victory. The video of Messi’s miss went viral on social media. Check out the video first and a few reactions below:

Guess who's left footed, Messi or Ronaldo? Don't compare us, we're not the same. pic.twitter.com/E6IPtYSczG — Diego (@ronaldocomps) February 6, 2020

Dying Minute of a game.. Lionel Messi misses this. No way a BIG GAME PLAYER!! 10/10 times Cristiano Ronaldo buries chances like this then takes off his shirt to show haters his abs. #AtletiBarca #CopaDelReyhttps://t.co/PUEwyNLNZ3 — LADENED (@Truevolting) February 6, 2020

This guy really turned into a serious bottler lmao — CJ (@Doncicesque) February 6, 2020

Messi fanboys when they find this tweet pic.twitter.com/MjJ8U4gLO2 — Olly Delderfield🔰 (@OllyDelderfield) February 6, 2020

Spot on, Ronaldo wouldn't miss that — Tom (@CRonaIdo7i) February 6, 2020

88th minute. One on one chance to win the tie. Try and tell me Ronaldo misses that. https://t.co/5HVnkqLBrN — ‏ً (@UtdHenry) February 6, 2020

With this, the team has crashed out of the Copa del Rey. However, Sergio Busquets said that it wasn’t the off the field controversies that affected the team. "We showed that we are a team and that's what we need to keep on doing. I think we put in a great performance, one of the best of the season. It's a real shame we conceded the goal so late but that's what football is like. I'm very proud of the team because of how well we played,” he said after the match.