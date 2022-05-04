Lionel Messi was left out as Ligue 1 announced its Player of The Year nominees for the 2021-22 season. The Argentine has not had a season to remember in his first year in France as he turned up with only four goals in the 23 matches so far in the domestic competition. He has failed to reproduce the magic he had at Barcelona and understandably, was left out for what has been a truly underwhelming season for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Lionel Messi Goal vs Lens: Argentine Star Helps PSG Secure Record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title (Watch Video)

Instead, his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe found a spot on the nominees' list alongside Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder, Rennes' Martin Terrier, Marseille's Dimitri Payet and Lyon's Lucas Paqueta. Mbappe is one of the hot favourites to win the title, especially since he leads both the goalscoring and assists chart in Ligue 1 this year. The Frenchman is highly rumoured to be joining Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Messi has scored five times in the Champions League this season and he could not inspire PSG much during the knockouts. when they were eliminated by Real Madrid courtesy of a Karim Benzema special. The Argentine had earlier won La Liga's 'Best Player' of the year award nine times. He used to regularly dominate the goalscoring charts in Spain and many had expected him to carry on with that sort of a form in France as well. But that did not turn out to be the case at all. The star forward was even booed by the home fans after PSG were beaten in the Champions League by Real Madrid.

