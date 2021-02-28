Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a brilliant win against Sevilla on Saturday (February 27), keeping his side in the title race. The Argentine was involved in both the goals against the Andalusian side, setting up Ousmane Dembele for the first while netting the second himself as then Catalan giants reduced the points gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid and moved to second place in the team standings. Barcelona Keep Title Hopes Alive With 2–0 Win Over Sevilla.

Barcelona have been inconsistent this season, which has seen them fall behind in the race for the La Liga title, making the clash against Sevilla that much important. In the must-win encounter, Lionel Messi was at his absolute best, playing a key role in both of the team’s goals as Ronald Koeman’s team managed to emerge victorious. Lionel Messi Targeted by Joan Jordan During Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Midfielder Desperately Attempts to Pull Argentine to the Floor.

Lionel Messi produced a brilliant pass for Ousmane Dembele’s opener in the match and then against his favourite opponents, managed to get himself on the scoresheet after some sensational interplay with youngster Ilaix Moriba. With this strike, the Argentine moved three clear of Luis Suarez in the top scorer race. The Barcelona skipper took to Instagram to express his delight and shared some pictures from the game.

Barcelona face Sevilla again on Wednesday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey 2020-21 semi-final. The Catalans train the fixture 2-0 after suffering a defeat in the reverse tie but will take confidence from their recent performance and will be hopeful of turning around the result.

The Catalans will be without young sensation Pedri for that clash after the midfielder picked up an injury. Ronald Araujo’s participation is also in doubt as the defender returned back to action last night but had to be subbed off within 15 minutes after feeling discomfort in his ankle.

