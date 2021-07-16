Lionel Messi has a huge fan base. Regardless of gender, demography or even age, Messi has been adored by all. Now, here's one 100-year-old ardent fan of Messi name Don Hernan who has been keeping a track of the Argentine's goals in his notebook. The Argentine captain also did not disappoint the senior fan and sent a video to the 100-year-old after Copa America 2021 win. No sooner the senior fan got a video from Messi, he got teary-eyed. The Argentine's gesture went viral on social media and the fans. Lionel Messi To Sign Fresh Five-Year Contract With Barcelona and Take 50% Wage Cut: Report.

In the day and age of technology, where we get all the required information on the Internet, Hernan writes about all goals by Messi in his notebook, Also, he never missed Messi's matches. If he does, then he gets all the information about Argentine's goal from his grandson Julian, Hernan is quite a pouplar face on TikTok and that is how his video reached Messi. The Argentine also made a video for the fans and in the short clip, he was heard saying, "Hello Hernan. Your story reached me. "It seems crazy to me that you have been recording my goals and in that way, and that is why I wanted to send you a big hug and thank you for what you do, for all your follow-up work."

Check out the video below:

Hernan is 100 years old, and every time Messi scores a goal, he writes it down in his notebook. Messi found out about this, and after winning the Copa America, he sent Hernan a video greeting him. The family's reaction to the video 🥺 (via julian.mc98/IG) pic.twitter.com/9apydpyqEP — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 15, 2021

Hernan got emotional watching this video and said, "I always followed you and I will follow you. Until the end, I will walk behind you." As of now, Messi has reportedly signed a five-year deal with Barcelona with a 50 per cent wage cut. The club could announce the extension of the contract quite soon.

