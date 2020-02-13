Lionel Messi Transfer Latest News Update: Juventus Coach Maurizio Sarri Responds to Speculations of Barcelona Star Linking Up With Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lionel Messi to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus? Ever since the Barcelona talisman's public spat with club’s technical director Eric Abidal, Messi has been tipped with a move away from the Blaugrana club. And although Manchester City remain the favourites to land the Argentine superstar if ever a possible transfer does happen, Juventus are also said to be in the reckoning. Fans can’t wait to see two of this generation’s best players and arguably the greatest of all-time sprint together shoulder to shoulder and play for the club. Asked if any chances of such a prospect will be fulfilled, Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri gave an epic reply. Sarri, who took over the reins at Juventus this season, doesn’t believe such a thing could happen in football. Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, Who Is Better? Video Comparing Juventus and Barcelona Forwards Go Viral Online.

Asked about the chances of that transfer – which could break the headlines – happening under his watch, Sarri replied that if he was a member of the Barcelona board, he would question anyone who talks about stealing Messi from Barcelona. “Leo is a Barcelona player. If I were a Barca board member, I would say: "What the f**k does this Sarri want"? So I'd rather not respond to this question," said the 61-year-old, who has spoken of possible retirement after leaving Juventus but who is also linked with a move away from the club. ‘Lionel Messi Leaving Barcelona is not Impossible, Could Play With Cristiano Ronaldo,’ Says Ariedo Braida, Former Camp Nou Director.

Juventus has already assembled a world-class squad and the addition of Messi would elevate the club to newer scales. The record 35-time Italian league champions already possess the likes of Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and signed young Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax FC last season. Lionel Messi Creates This Prolific Record for Barcelona Without Scoring any Goal For Last Three Games.

Ronaldo joined Juventus for a world-record transfer fee in 2018 after guiding Real Madrid to four Champions League crowns in five seasons. He has already won the Serie A title in his debut season at the Italian club and is aiming for to lead the Bianconeri to the elusive UCL title, a trophy that has eluded the Italian giants since the 24 years. Messi, on the other, has lifted everything there is to be won with FC Barcelona and although rumours about him leaving the Catalan club for newer Pastures has riffed, the Barcelona captain had pledged his future at Barcelona and even signed a contract extension, which runs till 2021.

But lack of European glory in the last four years and the growing unrest within the club’s walls that climaxed with Abidal’s controversial interview last month and Messi’s reply to it on his Instagram account has only given more fire to those speculations about the 32-year-old leaving Barcelona. Barcelona currently find themselves trailing Real Madrid in 2019-20 La Liga and were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals last week. They face Napoli in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League round of 16 next week.