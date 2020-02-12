Lionel Messi Creates This Prolific Record for Barcelona Without Scoring any Goal For Last Three Games

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi might be having a tough time at Barcelona owing to his public spat with sporting director Eric Abidal, but that hasn’t stopped him to give his best against in the games. A couple of days ago, Messi got a hat-trick of assists in his kitty against Real Betis and now with this has scripted a prolific record for himself and that too without scoring any goals in the last three games. Yes, you read it right! With 14 goals and 11 assists so far in the season, Messi has been involved in a goal in every 61 minutes in this season of La Liga. ‘Lionel Messi Leaving Barcelona is not Impossible, Could Play With Cristiano Ronaldo,’ Says Ariedo Braida, Former Camp Nou Director.

The official account of La Liga shared the impressive record on their social media accounts. Talking about the assists, this is the fourth time that Messi got a hat-trick of assists in his career. In the history of La Liga, only a couple of players have provided a hat-trick of assists in one game. Pablo Sarabia for Sevilla and Luis Suárez were the ones to get this record. Now, let’s have the impressive stat which was shared by La Liga.

1⃣4⃣ goals 1⃣1⃣ assists ✨ Leo Messi has been involved in a goal every 61 minutes in #LaLigaSantander this season! 💙 @FCBarcelona ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JI0ZhUAHnT — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 10, 2020

However, with the tension gripping in the Catalan Giant’s camp, we do not know how long will Messi be with the team. It is rumoured that if the six-time Ballon d’Or winner decides to quit Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester United would be looking forward to having him on board.