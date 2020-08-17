Lionel Messi might be closer to leaving Barcelona than he has ever been in his nearly two-decade professional footballing career. The Argentine international joined the Catalans as a 13-year-old and has stayed with them ever since. The 33-year-old has won several individual and team honours with the side from Catalonia but might be considering an exit from the club as he is unhappy with Barcelona’s current sporting project. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Barcelona Captain Wants Immediate Exit; Manchester City Favourites to Sign the Argentine.

Lionel Messi is in loggerheads with the Barcelona board as the club captain is unhappy with the way the club is being run and has expressed his displeasure in public on several occasions. And the recent 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League seems to be the tipping point which has persuaded the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to leave the club this summer. First Lionel Messi and Then Own Goals: Humiliating Record Shows Barcelona Depend More on Argentine and Opposition Own Goals After 8–2 Defeat Against Bayern Munich.

Lionel Messi has reportedly rejected contract renewal talks which will see him become a free agent in the summer of 2021 but the Argentine international wants to leave this summer and has let club hierarchy about his decision. So the 33-year-old’s future in doubt, here are some other occasions when Barcelona’s talisman almost left the club.

Tax Fraud Case

Lionel Messi revealed that he came close to leaving Barcelona when he and his father were charged with tax fraud. The Argentine was alleged to have defrauded Spain of €4.1 million between 2007 and 2009 and was sentenced 21 years in prison and a €2m fine but the sentence was let go after he paid the necessary fine. ‘I had it in my mind to leave at that time, not to leave Barcelona but to leave Spain,’ said the Argentina international.

Manchester City Come Calling

Pep Guardiola was appointed as Manchester City manager in 2016 and at that time the Premier League side wanted to reunite Lionel Messi with his former manager. ‘We asked Guardiola to talk to him. We offered him triple the salary he has at Barcelona, but he never accepted’ said City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak about the Barcelona stars pursuit.

Trophy-Less 2013-14 Season

This is one of the incidents when Lionel Messi really considered leaving Barcelona. After a disastrous campaign, the Argentine admitted that he wants to leave for a fresh start to former manager Tito Villanova. ‘Mister, I am Leaving,’ the 33-year-old told Villanova as per newspaper El Periodico de Catalunya. But a conversation with the former Catalan boss changed his mind and Messi ended up renewing his contract.

And with the current situation at Barcelona, the Blaugrana faithful will be hoping that their captain changes his mind and decides to stay. Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona will be very difficult as due to the pandemic, his yearly wages and transfer fee may prove to be a big issue, but you can’t be certain if anything in football.

