The future of Lionel Messi with Barcelona still remains undecided as the Argentine is yet to sign a new deal with the Catalan club. Several reports suggest that the 33-year-old might be on his way out with Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain tipped as the favourites to sign the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. Amidst this, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has responded to the rumours linking the Argentina skipper to the Parisian club. It’s Lionel Messi vs Barcelona Again! Carlos Tusquets, Interim President Says Messi Should Have Been Sold Last Summer.

Following PSG’s win over Manchester United, Neymar Jr expressed his desire of reuniting with his best friend Lionel Messi. ‘What I want most is to play with Messi again. I want to play with him. Next year, we have to play together, for sure’ said the enigmatic Brazilian which raised speculations of the French club entering the race for the Barcelona star’s signature. Football Pundit Daniel Riolo Says, ‘Lionel Messi Will Play For PSG’.

PSG president Al Khelaifi recently addressed those rumours but was very blunt compared to the statements of his star player. When asked about the possibility of Lionel Messi coming to Paris by Touche Pas a Mon Poste, the French club’s chief said ‘Messi is a Barcelona player. I can't talk about that.’

Lionel Messi will be a free agent next summer and will be available to negotiate a pre-contract with several foreign clubs at the start of 2021. The 33-year-old, after his transfer saga, decided to stay at the club and at least see out his current contract. However, there is now new advancement on him agreeing in a new deal.

After the resignation of Josep Bartomeu, the club will hold an election in January to elect a new president. The incoming chief of Barcelona will play a crucial role to change Messi’s mind about leave by giving the Argentine a project he might be interested in.

