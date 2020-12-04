Lionel Messi and Barcelona have been at loggerheads for a while now. The entire episode of putting Messi on transfer had been a talk of the town for days and the fans demanded that the former President Josep Maria Bartomeu. Post this Messi had to stay back because of the clause by Barcelona and ever since had his moments with the club. There were contrasting reports as a few of them said that the Argentine is unhappy at Barcelona while any others claimed otherwise. But things looked quite okay for Messi. But the feud between Messi and Barcelona has reopened with a statement by Carlos Tusquets, the Interim President. Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Football Pundit Daniel Riolo Says, ‘Messi Will Play For PSG’.

Now the Tusquets said that Messi should have been sold last summer as this would have helped Barcelona financially. He further said that the club would have saved a lot on the wages that are spent on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. "Both in terms of what you save on the wage bill as well as the money you make, it would've been desirable. But this is something the coaching staff have to consent to and that's not my place,” he said.

Barcelona has been struggling financially for a while now ad as we all know that Messi mints a reported €500,000-a-week, this obviously is a reported sum. Now it would be interesting to see how Messi reacts to the statement and if he decides to end his stint with the Catalans.

