Barcelona new coach Ronald Koeman had chat with the captain Lionel Messi after he was roped in by the club. However, his development is not good enough for the six-time- Ballon d’Or winner to stay at the club as Messi had reportedly told the new manager that he is ‘more out than in’. During the course of the chat, he has further told the new manager that he does not trust the schemes of President Josep Bartomeu. It is said that the Argentine will be leaving Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 season. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Barcelona Captain Wants Immediate Exit; Manchester City Favourites to Sign the Argentine.

For days now, there have been rumours of Lionel Messi quitting Barcelona after 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich during the Champions League 2019-20. Post their humiliating loss against the Germans, his determination to leave the Catalans even became more determined. The Catalan Giants new manager during an interview said, "He is a Barcelona player. He has another year. I don’t know if I have to convince him to stay." Messi still has one year to go at the club and his contract expires at in 2021

With Messi's statement, the entire club is in a fix now. Right from the start of the year, the Argentine has had issues with Barcelona. The ever so shy Messi has lashed out Barcelona on more than a couple of occasions. First, it was to slam their sporting director Eric Abidal when he said that the players were responsible for the ouster of Ernesto Valverde. Then he said that Barcelona cannot win the Champions League. Later he slammed the management for pay-cuts during COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).