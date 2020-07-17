Barcelona, July 17: Barcelona's Lionel Messi expressed frustration after the club was defeated by Osasuna saying that his side has been a "very irregular team" throughout the 2019-2020 season.

Barcelona suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hand of Osasuna here on Friday while Real Madrid secured their tenth successive win in the competition, beating Villarreal, which saw them seal the La Liga title.

"This game reflects what we've been like all season. A very irregular team that lets its head drop too easily. We gifted the first half to an Osasuna team that overpowered us. In the second half we were better, but it wasn't enough," Barcelona's official website quoted Messi as saying.

Admitting that Barcelona dropped "too many points" in the competition, Messi said that they need to be 'self-critical' and credited Real Madrid for their performance.

"We knew Madrid were going to win the league because we dropped too many points. I don't like the image we gave, especially thinking ahead to future challenges," he said.

"Madrid did their homework after lockdown, and they take credit for that. But we helped them a lot. We dropped a lot of points that we shouldn't have. We need to be self-critical, starting with ourselves, but also globally. Because we are Barcelona and it is our duty to win all the time," Messi added.

This is the 34th La Liga title won by Real Madrid. Moreover, the Zinedine Zidane-led side has not faced even a single defeat since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break. Barcelona will next compete against Alaves on July 20.

