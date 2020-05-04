Lionel Messi’s Nutmeg & Chip Shot During Sevilla vs Barcelona, Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’, Barcelona Hails Argentine for his Style (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The entire world is in awe of Lionel Messi for the kind of stunning goals he has scored till date and many of them even haunt our memories till date. Now this goal from 2011-2012 has still been remembered by the fans and needless to say even the Catalan Giants cannot forget the same. This was during the game against Sevilla where Messi’s nutmeg and chip shot goal were the most talked about at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Even the Catalan Giants praised the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for the same. In this section of 'Goal of the Day', we shall take about the Sevilla vs Barcelona. Lionel Messi Loses a Golden Chance to Net a Goal Against Athletic Bilbao, Copa del Rey 2020, Netizens Tease Six-Time Ballon d'Or Winner with Cristiano Ronaldo (Watch Video).

Talking about the match, team Barcelona had been on a killing spree from the first few minutes of the game itself. It was Xavi who first made it to the scoresheet with a goal within the first 17 minutes of the game and within the next eight minutes, Messi chipped in with a goal. No goals were scored by either side until the final whistle. Thus the visitors won the match 0-2.

Messi's goal remained the highlight of the game and even the Catalan Giants recalled the goal with a tweet on their social media pages. Check it out below:

As of now, the fans are waiting for the live-action to begin soon. The football matches all across the world have been brought to a halt because of the outspread of coronavirus.