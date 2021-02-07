Table-toppers Manchester City will lock horns with defending champions Liverpool in the forthcoming fixture of Premier League 2020-21 season. With Liverpool being the hosts, the match takes place at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday (February 7). The Reds, who are currently fourth in the team standings, have been far away from their best lately and need a solid game plan to upset the table leaders. Jurgen Klopp’s men are coming off a disappointing 0-1 loss against Brighton. On the other hand, Manchester City have picked eight wins in a row and are favourites for this fixture. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of LIV vs MCI match. Brighton Beat Liverpool 1-0 For The First Time in History of EPL.

Stakes are incredibly high for the home team in this game as a defeat could dim their hopes of retaining their title. Hence, they must put their best foot forward to get the favourable result. However, the task looks daunting as Pep Guardiola’s side is yet to face a defeat this year. They even have edged Liverpool in three of their last six meetings. Hence, all the odds are against the home team, and it will be interesting to see if they can defy the challenges or Manchester will extend their purple patch. Ahead of the exciting clash, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (MCI) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – John Stones (MCI), Rúben Dias (MCI), Andy Robertson (LIV) and Jordan Henderson (MCI) should be selected as the defenders.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ilkay Gundogan (MCI), Phil Foden (MCI) and Thiago (LIV) will be the three midfielders for this side.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mohamed Salah (LIV), Ferrán Torres (MCI) and Gabriel Jesus (MCI) will play as the three forwards.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson (MCI), John Stones (MCI), Rúben Dias (MCI), Andy Robertson (LIV), Jordan Henderson (MCI), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI), Phil Foden (MCI), Thiago (LIV), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI), Phil Foden (MCI), Thiago (LIV), Mohamed Salah (LIV), Ferrán Torres (MCI), Gabriel Jesus (MCI)

Mohamed Salah (LIV) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) can fill the vice-captain slot.

