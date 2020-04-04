Live Football Streaming of Belarus Premier League 2020 for Free, Shakhtyor vs Neman Match Time in IST: How to Get SHSO vs NEM Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates Online in India?

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Shakhtyor will take on Neman in matchday 3 of the Belarus Premier League or Belarusian Premier League 2020. With several sporting competitions cross the world either suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first division football league in Belarus is one of the very few tournaments that are still being played. The two teams will meet each other on April 4, 2020 (Saturday) at the Stroitel Stadium. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Shakhtyor vs Neman in Belarus Premier League can scroll down below for more details. FIFA Extend Age Limit to 24 For Men's Football Event in Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Both the teams have a similar record after two matchdays in the league. Neman occupy the sixth position with three points while Shakhtyor are eighth in the team standings with a similar number of points. After facing defeat in their opening games, both the teams rallied back for a win in the previous game week and will be looking to continue their winning run.

When is Shakhtyor vs Neman, Belarus Premier League 2020 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Shakhtyor vs Neman encounter in Belarus Premier League 2020 will be played at the Stroitel Stadium. SHSO vs NEM Belarusian Premier League match will be played on April 04, 2020 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at around 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Shakhtyor vs Neman, Belarus Premier League 2020 Football Match?

Live telecast of Belarus Premier League 2020 is not available in India, sadly. So, fans won't be able to watch Shakhtyor vs Neman football match on TV. However, football fans can catch the free action online via live streaming, more on it below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Shakhtyor vs Neman Belarus Premier League 2020 Football Match?

Despite no official broadcaster of Belarus Premier League 2020 available in India, fans can enjoy the free live streaming of Belarus Premier League 2020 football match, thanks to FanCode. The Shakhtyor vs Neman football match streaming online will be available for free on FanCode's mobile app and website. The live score updates of Shakhtyor vs Neman Belarus Premier League 2020 match will be available here.