Lionel Messi Wife, Kids and Net Worth: Who Is Antonella Roccuzzo? How Many Children Does Messi Have? FAQs About The Barcelona Star Answered!

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter/@francefootball)

Barcelona and Argentina skipper Lionel Messi is arguably one of the greatest footballers of all time and in terms of being a complete package, he is arguably the numero uno. Having spent his entire playing career at Barcelona, the little Magician has won it all at the club level. He led his nation to two Confederations Cup final and the 2014 FIFA World Cup final only to lose on all the three occasions. Failure to win a trophy at the international level has probably been the only Achilles heel of his reign but it takes nothing away from the fact that he is a great. In this article, we take a look at some of the most asked FAQs about the Barcelona captain. Cristiano Ronaldo OR Lionel Messi, Brazilian Legend Ricardo Kaka Picks His Favourite Between Two Greats.

A winner of record six Ballon d'Or and a host of other awards, Lionel Messi has dominated this profession for more than a decade now. Lionel Messi has played 474 games for Catalonian giants Barcelona and scored a record 438 goals for the club. He has also represented his nation on 138 occasions, finding the back of the net 70 times. Leo, as he is popularly called, was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at a young age and a move to Barcelona changed the fortunes of both the parties forever. He has won 34 trophies during his time in Spain and it will be fare to say that Messi has had a huge role in shaping Barcelona’s future in the 21st century. Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Sergio Ramos and Other Stars Show Off Skills in #ToiletRollChallenge, Watch Video.

Who is Lionel Messi’s Wife?

Lionel Messi is married to Antonella Roccuzzo, a native of his hometown Rosario. The Argentine international has known her since he was five and they have been in a relationship since 2008. The pair got married on 30 June 2017 in Rosario in an event attended by friends and family.

How many kids does Lionel Messi have?

Lionel Messi has 3 kids – Thiago Messi, Matteo Messi and Ciro Messi. Thiago was born in 2012, Matteo in 2015 and Ciro in 2018.

Net Worth

Lionel Messi has time and again been the richest paid footballer on the planet and as of 2020, his net worth is 400 million dollars. He has been the face of Adidas since 2006 and 2017 signed a lifetime deal with them. In addition to this he has also signed contracts with Huawei, Oordeo, Lays, Gatorade, Mastercard, Pepsi and Turkish Airlines.