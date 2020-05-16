Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Will Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Match As Bundesliga Resumes Season: BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has stated that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will keep a close eye when the Bundesliga resumes action this weekend. Germany’s top-flight football will be the first major European league to resume its 2019-20 football season after the coronavirus pandemic froze most leagues globally in March. Dortmund will host Schalke 04 at the Signal Iduna Park in the opening game on Saturday post the covid-19 suspension. The match is set to be played behind closed doors with less than 300 people, including players, coaches, officials, media and fans, allowed in the stadium. Borussia Dortmund to Ensure 'Highest-Possible Degree of Safety' for Players After Bundesliga Resumes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Most supporters and fans of Dortmund, Schalke and the Bundesliga will have to watch from the comfort of their couch and according to Dortmund CEO Klopp will be among those watching the game. Watzke confirmed that the former Dortmund and current Liverpool manager, who stands on cusp of becoming the first Liverpool manager in 30 years to lift the Premier League title, has been texting him about the impending return of the Bundesliga. Bundesliga New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of German Football League 2019-20 Season.

“Jurgen has texted me a few times that he will be watching TV at the weekend and everyone is happy that the game will start again,” Watzke was quoted as saying by Goal.com. “In England in particular, clubs are clinging to the fact that the Premier League can also start again soon.

“We owe the fact that we are in such a position in Germany to the population, who behaved in such a disciplined manner. And the politicians who are very careful with the situation. That is the reason why Germany is one of the best countries in the world to have come through this crisis.”

Klopp led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, a DFB-Pokal and two DFL-Supercups during his eight-year stint at the club from 2008 to 2015. He also guided the club to a Champions League runners-up position in 2012 and was a fan favourite at the Signal Iduna Park.

Meanwhile, Watzke also admitted he feels nervous and with a huge burden on his shoulders as Germany looks to become the first major footballing nation to resume action in the wake of the covid-19 threat. “I feel a huge responsibility. This feeling is bigger than ever, and that gives me a certain amount of tension,” he said.

“On the one hand, the sporting aspect is that we also achieve our goals. On the other hand, the question of whether we can meet the entire framework with all requirements and the security concept as we all imagine it and how it is necessary. This pressure is really huge.”

How it curtains for Bundesliga will go a long way in predicting the returns of the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A all of whom are hopeful of resuming the 2019-20 season by next month.