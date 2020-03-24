Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Reveals Awkward Encounter With Lionel Messi After Historic Anfield Victory

Joel Matip and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Liverpool produced one of the greatest comebacks of all time in football history when they defeated Barcelona 4-0 last year. Jurgen Klopp's men overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League to book a place in the summit clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool went on to win the competition but defender Joel Matip has revealed an awkward encounter with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi after that historic night at Anfield. Stating that the Argentine was 'sitting there depressed'.

After Liverpool's win, Messi and Matip were the two players selected from both the teams for the post-match doping tests. 'When I came into the doping test room, there was a guy sitting there pretty depressed – Lionel Messi.' The Liverpool defender told 11Freunde. 'You know each other from the pitch, but it's not like you sit around with them every day in a small room like you're getting coffee. Everyone is celebrating, and I'm sitting in a cubicle with Messi.' Matip added.

This was a special game for every Liverpool fan as they managed to secure a place in the finals of the premier cup competition in Europe for the first time since 2005. The Reds went on to win the UCL title for the sixth time in their history as they defeated fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.