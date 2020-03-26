Liverpool Duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson Hone Their Free-Kick Skills During Self-Quarantine (Watch Videos)

Trent Alexnader Arnold and Andy Robertson (Photo Credits: Twitter/Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson)

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact around the world as several sporting competitions are either cancelled or suspended until further notice. People have been advised to stay inside their homes to prevent the spread of COVID 19 and sports stars are taking this break to spend some quality time with their family and train by themselves. Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson recently shared a video of them working on their free-kick skills as they continue to work in isolation. Wayne Rooney Believes Current Season Should Be Finished, Says Liverpool Deserve the Premier League 2019-20 Title.

Liverpool defender Trent Arnold shared a video on his social media accounts where the Englishman could be seen practising his freekick skills as he shot the ball perfectly into a target through a distance. His Reds team-mate Andre Robertson was quick to reply Arnold by showing skills of his own. ‘There’s a new freekick taker when we get back @trentaa98’ the Scottish national team player tweeted. Premier League Players Plan to Revolt if Remainder of the Season Is Played Behind Closed Doors.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

In the video shared by Andy Robertson, the Scotsman took three perfect shots. In the very first try, Robertson hit the crossbar and on the second and third attempts, he smashed the two targets kept in the left and right corners of the goalpost.

Andy Robertson's Video

There’s a new freekick taker when we get back @trentaa98 👀 pic.twitter.com/TyZiO3j9OG — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 25, 2020

Speaking of Liverpool, the Reds are 25 points clear in Premier League of second-placed Manchester City and are on course to lift their first league title in 30 years. But domestic glory is in danger as the current season has been suspended until April 30 due to COVID 19 and there are talks of the season being cancelled if the virus is not contained.