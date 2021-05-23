Liverpool’s dismal season boils down to their game against Crystal Palace where a win should ensure Champions League football next season for the Reds. Injuries have played a significant role in Jurgen Klopp’s men not challenging for the top honours this campaign. If they are able to hold on to the top four and secure some big names in the transfer window, the Reds could be back their best next season. Leicester City, who are level on points with the Reds, have considerably tough opposition in Tottenham Hotspur in their last game which is another added advantage for the hosts. Opposition Crystal Palace are 13th and they will be satisfied with their performances as it is another year they have managed to stay in top-flight football. Premier League: The Break Before Next Season Will Be Massive for All, Says Klopp.

Liverpool have Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams in defence and it is important for these two be alert against Palace’s superiority in the air. The front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane has done well in the past few games and the Reds will hope they can be on the scoresheet again. Fabinho holds the key in midfield for the home team as he has the ability to dictate the tempo of the game from a deep lying position.

Nathan Ferguson, Mamadou Sakho, Scott Dann, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Connor Wickham and Eberechi Eze are all missing out for Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Gary Cahill and James Tomkins in defence may not have the pace but are excellent readers of the game and should provide Liverpool good resistance. Majority of the attacking play should come down the left flank where Wilfried Zaha operates.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Anfield in Merseyside on May 23, 2021 (Sunday).

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match on Star Sports channels.

Fans in India unable to watch the game on TV can get the live streaming online of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website.

Liverpool will need to be calm and composed in this crunch game as they know a victory is in sight even if they play anywhere close to their potential.

