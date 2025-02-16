Liverpool will eye a return to winning ways when they take on Wolves in the Premier League 2024-25. The Reds have been superb in the Premier League 2025-25 and occupy the top spot on the points table but a heated 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby, which was subsequently followed by Arsenal's thrilling 2-0 victory over Leicester City have shortened their lead to just four points. Arne Slot and his team will be well aware of the fact that another slip-up, against Wolves can make further room for Arsenal to put pressure on them in the Premier League 2024-25 title race. A victory for Liverpool will inject fresh confidence in the team as the title race heats up. Will Mohamed Salah Play Tonight in Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Egyptian Forward Featuring in Starting XI.

The Reds are sweating on the availability of Cody Gakpo who had sustained an injury during the Merseyside derby against Everton. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who returned to action in the last match, will play a crucial role in the Reds' defense. Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones who was shown a red card against Everton.

Wolves, on the other hand, lay in the 17th spot in the Premier League 2024-25, just two points away from the relegation places and they will be desperate to not walk away from this match without a point. After losing to Arsenal in late January, Wolves bounced back by beating Aston Villa in their next game and went on to register a 2-0 victory to book a fifth-round spot in the FA Cup. They surely have momentum on their side but facing Liverpool at Anfield is a stern task and it will be interesting to see how this game pans out. Matheus Cunha will be one of Wolves' most important players if they are to shock Liverpool at Anfield or even walk away with one point. Everton 2–2 Liverpool Premier League 2024–25: Arne Slot’s Side Extends Lead to Seven Points in Standings Despite Merseyside Derby Ending a Draw.

When is Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will take on Wolves in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, February 16. The Liverpool vs Wolves match is set to be played at the iconic Anfield Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. The Liverpool vs Wolves live telecast will be available for fans on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Liverpool vs Wolves online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar, the rebranded OTT platform as a result of the Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema being merged, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Liverpool are favourites to win this contest and are likely to beat Wolves 2-0.

