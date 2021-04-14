Tamilians are celebrating their new year on April 14, 2021, and on this occasion, the official account of Liverpool took to social media and wished their South Asian fans. A large part of the Liverpool fanbase comes from South Asia and this includes countries like India, Sri Lanka and a few other countries. There are many Tamilians who reside in the country and thus to cater to the fanbase, Liverpool took to social media and wished the fans. "To all the Reds celebrating, have a blessed Tamil New Year,' read the tweet along with the artwork. Happy Puthandu 2021 Wishes And Greetings: Varusha Pirappu 2021 Messages, Puthandu Nalvalthukal Images, WhatsApp Photos And HD Wallpapers to Share on Tamil New Year.

Tamil New Year is also called Puthandu and this is considered to be the first day in the Tamil calendar. Set with the lunisolar Hindu calendar's solar cycle, it is the first day of the traditional Tamil new year and is a public holiday in Tamil Nadu as well as Sri Lanka. People in Tamil Nadu spend time with their families, clean house and visit the temple. Delicacies are prepared by the women in the house and the entire family sits together for a meal. People wish each other on this day by saying, "Puthandu Vazthukal,"

Now, let's have a look at the tweet posted by Liverpool on social media:

To all the Reds celebrating, have a blessed Tamil New Year. pic.twitter.com/oxqggpEVVk

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2021

Talking about Liverpool, the team will play against Real Madrid in the UCL 2021. This will be the second round of the UCL 2021 match. Real Madrid had won the first round.

