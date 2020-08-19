Luis Suarez could make a sensational return to Ajax after being reportedly placed in the market by Barcelona following their 2-8 humbling against Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Suarez, who scored Barcelona’s only goal (the other was an own goal by David Alaba) in the match, have been asked to leave and will be sold for a suitable offer this summer. The club plans to undergo a major overhaul and the Uruguayan is among a host of senior players the club is looking to offload this transfer window. PSG vs RB Leipzig UCL 2019–20 Semi-Final Records and Stat Highlights: Angel Di Maria Reaches New Milestone As Paris Saint-Germain Make Their Maiden Champions League Final.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Suarez could make a return to Dutch club Ajax this summer. Suarez, 33, came to the limelight through at Ajax after joining them from Groningen in 2007. In just four seasons at Ajax, the Uruguayan scored 111 goals from only 159 appearances before being sold to Liverpool from where he joined Barcelona in 2014.

Luis Suarez to Make Ajax Return

Keep an eye on Luis Suarez situation. He has not been mentioned by the president Bartomeu between the “untouchables”, Barça would be ready to sell him if they’ll receive an “important bid”. Ajax have contacted his agent and will try to get him back. Many clubs to follow. 🇺🇾 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

Suarez still has a year left in his current contract, which includes a clause that states the contract could be extended for another year if he plays 60% of Barcelona’s matches next season. The club, however, doesn’t see him as part of their future and are likely to sell him in this window. Ajax though will have to pay a hefty transfer fee with some other clubs also said to be in the reckoning for the two-time European golden shoe winner.

Meanwhile, Barcelona announced Netherlands head coach and former player Ronald Koeman as the club manager after sacking former manager Quique Setien following the 8-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern in the UCL quarter-final. Koeman, who played at Barcelona from 1985-1995, will hope to guide Barcelona back to their glory days after a trophyless campaign this season.

