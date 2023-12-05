Luton Town vs Arsenal Live Streaming Online: League leaders Arsenal takes on Luton Town in an away tie, looking to open a five-point lead at the top albeit temporarily. The Gunners have won four out of their last five league games and are in fine form heading into this mid-week fixture. They look proficient against Wolves in their last match and Mikel Arteta knows the importance of continuing the winning run ahead of a busy fixture period. Newly promoted Luton Town looks like they will be in a relegation scrap this season and start the game in the 17th spot. Having won just twice so far, pressure will be on them to make their home fixtures count. Luton Town versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:45 am IST. ‘F**k Off!’ Angry Erling Haaland Spotted Abusing While Engaging in Heated Exchange With Giovani Lo Celso After Manchester City’s 3–3 Draw Against Tottenham Hotspur, Videos Go Viral.

Carlton Morris will play the lone striker role for Luton Town with Jacob Brown behind as the playmaker. Ross Barkley and Pelly Mpanzu will feature in midfield and will likely sit deep to shield the backline. Tahith Chong and Andros Townsend have raw pace and will look to get behind the Gunners' backline, creating openings for the forward line.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli make up the front three for the visitors with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz behind them in a fluid 4-3-3 formation. Gabriel Magalhaes and Willliam Saliba remain the first-choice center-back pairing and Luton Town will do well to find a way past the duo. Takehiro Tomiyasu has a calf problem and is likely to be replaced in the starting eleven by Ben White.

When is Luton Town vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Luton Town will host Arsenal in the Premier League 2023-24 on Wednesday, December 6. The PL 2023-24 match will be played at Kenilworth Road in Luton and it will start at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Luton Town vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Luton Town vs Arsenal on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Luton Town vs Arsenal Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Luton Town vs Arsenal football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Luton Town have conceded in every game they have played in the league which tells us about their defensive issues. Arsenal should secure an easy win here with few goals from the visiting side in the process.

