Paris Saint Germain have made a sensational start to their season and will be looking to continue that when they travel to take on Maccabi Haifa in the latest round of Group H fixtures in UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The clash will be played on September 14, 2022 (Wednesday) at the Sammy Ofer in Israel. Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Maccabi Haifa, UCL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona, Champions League 2022-23: Leroy Sane Scores to End Catalan's Unbeaten Start (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG currently sit at the top of their domestic league and are unbeaten so far. They also defeated Juventus in their opening fixture and will aim to build on this start by getting better of Maccabi Haifa, who were defeated on the opening day by Benfica.

When is Maccabi Haifa vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Where to Get Live Telecast of Maccabi Haifa vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Maccabi Haifa vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Maccabi Haifa vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Maccabi Haifa vs PSG match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

