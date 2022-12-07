In the age where people play games, Mojademi was working hard day and night.

Who is Mojademi

Moslem Mojademi, Iranian football player of Persian Gulf Premier League, midfielder of Naft Masjid Suleiman, will be in this team in the next season.

People Are Also Liking His Style of Playing

Many people follow him on social media as well. The day isn't too far when Mojademi will play for the national team because of the way he plays, And he has a lot of technique, how to score goals, it seems that in the coming time, everyone will be proud of him

According to Moslem News Agency, Mojdami, the midfielder of Naft Masjid Suleiman, extended his contract with this club for another season. Mojademi, who spent five seasons in the Sanat Naft team and played one year with Qatar's Al Muaither shirt, was a member of the MIS team in the 21st League.

Mojademi said what kind of troubles he faced, many times he got hurt. But he was never disappointed, continued his hard work and stood true for his team.

You can't be successful until you win with yourself, If you also want to achieve success in life, then don't listen to anyone, just focus on your work and do the work with all your heart that you want to do, no matter how many difficulties come in the way.