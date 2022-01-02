Barcelona will be looking to put pressure on the teams above them in the race for the Champions League spot when they take on Mallorca in an away tie. Atletico Madrid's poor recent record has opened up a glorious opportunity for the Catalonians to break into the top four despite having one of the worst seasons in their recent past. Xavi has steadied the ship a bit but their progress has been slow. They will be looking to bring in a few players with the attack in particular needing a marquee signing. Opponents Mallorca are 15th in the points table and just have a solitary win in the past five matches. On paper it may look like an easy battle for Barcelona but they have dropped a lot of points in such kind of games this campaign. Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti & Gavi Test Positive for COVID-19, Barcelona Shares News on Social Media.

Jordi Mboula, Salva Sevilla, Aleksandar Sedlar, Jaume Costa, Takefusa Kubo, Ruiz de Galarreta, Angel Rodriguez and Matthew Hoppe are all missing for Mallorca due to coronavirus induced quarantine. Antonio Raillo is injured and will play no part in the game against Barcelona. Iddrisu Baba and Antonio Sanchez in the sweeper role need to break Barcelona’s passes through key channels. Prats plays as the lone striker and he will be aided in the attacking third by playmaker Dani Rodriguez.

Sergino Dest, Phillipe Coutinho and Ez Abde have tested positive for COVID 19 and will miss the tie for Barcelona. Luuk de Jong, Akhomach and Ferran Jutgla make up the front three for Barcelona. Nico Gonzalez, Frenkie de Jong and Riqui Puig is the midfield three for the visitors which again foes to show the impact of coronavirus and injury related absentee has had on the club.

When is Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Mallorca vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on January 03, 2021 (Monday) at the San Moix Stadium in Mallorca. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Mallorca vs Barcelona live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Mallorca vs Barcelona clash.

Barcelona are basically playing their second string team but should have enough quality about them to win the contest.

