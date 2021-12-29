Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi have been tested positive for COVID-19. The official account of Barcelona has shared the news on social media. The team has said that the players are doing fine and they have been isolated in their homes. Prior to this even Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves were tested positive for COVID-19.

Tweet:

LATEST NEWS | The players O. Dembélé, Umtiti, and Gavi have tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR tests administered to the team. The players are in good health and are in isolation at their homes. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/zLC6wxDHvP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 29, 2021

