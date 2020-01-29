Manchester City vs Manchester United Carabao Cup 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Semi-Final Leg 2 Match in Indian Time?

Manchester City vs Manchester United (Photo Credits: @ManUtd)

Manchester United will need a miracle to make it to the finals of the English League Cup when it takes on Manchester City in the second leg of their semi-final clash. The Red Devils were thumped 1-3 in their previous clash which has tilted the tie heavily in favour of Pep Guardiola’s men. With Manchester United looking well off Champions League places in the league, it is these Cup competitions which are expected to bring solace to the fans but that may be about to change. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester City vs Manchester United live streaming in Carabao Cup 2019-20 can scroll down below. MCI vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in EFL Cup 2019–20.

Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo are not fully fit heading into the contest hence Pep Guardiola may keep the duo out of the matchday squad. Bernardo Silva scored in the first leg and is expected to start alongside the experienced duo of Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero. Pulling the strings in midfield will 00be playmaker Kevin de Bruyne who is a floater in the middle of the park. The defensive responsibilities will lie with Rodri who is the calming influence lining up just in front of the back four. Alexis Sanchez Will Come Back to Manchester United and Prove All Wrong, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United may opt for a back three of Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof with Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka the two wingbacks. Jesse Lingard scored in the last game and should continue to feature as the no 10 with Anthony Martial leading the attacking line. Fred and Nemanja Matic have been in decent form over the past few weeks and they hold the key in this tough assignment for the visitors. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Bruno Fernandes on His Way to Old Trafford for Medical Ahead of Potential Move.

When is Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 Semi-Final Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Manchester United and Manchester City will take on each other on January 30, 2020 (Thursday) at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The semi-final second leg match between MCI vs MUN in Carabao Cup 2019-20 will be held at the Etihad Stadium.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 Semi-Final Football Match in India?

You can follow Carabao Cup matches in India, on MTV, MTV HD+, VH1, VH1 HD. All these television channels will be doing a live telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United, semi-final second leg match in EFL Cup.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 Semi-Final Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live game via live streaming online. Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 quarter-final live streaming will be provided by JIO's official digital app. Manchester City are overwhelming favourites to book a place in the Wembley final and should defeat Manchester United tonight.