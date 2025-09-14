It is time for one of the greatest rivalries in club football around the world. It is time for the Manchester Derby. Two of the finest top-tier English football clubs from the city of Manchester, Manchester City and Manchester United are set to lock horns. The Manchester City vs Manchester United English Premier League 2025-26 match will be the last match of matchweek 4 in the top-tier. The EPL 2025-26 fixture will be taking place at Man City's home, the Etihad Stadium. Premier League 2025–26: Benjamin Sesko Set for First Manchester United Start in Manchester Derby Against Manchester City.

The Man City vs Man United EPL 2025-26 match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 14, starting at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The much-awaited Manchester Derby will be a test for both out-of-form sides. In the first three matches, Manchester City have won their first match and lost the other two consecutively. Things have been slightly better for Manchester United. The Red Devils also have one win, which came in the third match. In the match prior, they had a draw, and before that, a loss.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 Match Predicted Lineups

The genius tactician Pep Guardiola will have some problems dealing with the blows in his squad. Striker Omar Marmoush will be out after sustaining an injury during the international break. Mateo Kovacic, Rayan Cherki, and Rayan Ait-Nouri are also sidelined. New goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma will have doubts about whether he can make it to the playing XI straight away, but he might actually get his debut. Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount, and Diogo Dalot, are all out from the derby for the Red Devils, head coach Ruben Amorim has already confirmed, while Lisandro Martinez is already out. As Andre Onana has already departed, Altay Bayındır might get a role. Manchester City is expected to have a 4-3-3 formation, while Manchester United can opt for a 3-4-3. Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Manchester Derby Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Manchester City Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma (GK); Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Ake, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Rodri, Reijnders; Bobb, Haaland, Doku

Manchester United Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Bayindir (GK); Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Sesko, Amad

