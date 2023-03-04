Newcastle United have lost their way a bit in their bid to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Magpies are currently fifth with 41 points from 23 games, four shy of Tottenham Hotspur who have played two games more. Next up for them is a tough trip away at Etihad Stadium where Manchester City are looking to keep Arsenal within touching distance. Pep Guardiola’s men have been inconsistent for large parts this season yet they are just five points from league leaders Arsenal which goes to show the standards they have set for themselves. At home, the attacking brand of football they are used to playing could pose a serious challenge for Eddie Howe and his charges. Manchester City versus Newcastle United will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 6:00 pm IST. Roberto Firmino Transfer News: Brazilian Star Set to Leave Liverpool and Become Free Agent in the Summer.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are set to return to the matchday squad for Manchester City which is a big boost for the hosts. Bernardo Silva could be deployed as an attacking midfielder with Ilkay Gundogan operating in the center alongside Rodri. Erling Haaland leads the attack with Kevin de Bruyne hoping to set the Norwegian marksman for some goals.

Bruno Guimaraes is back in contention for Newcastle United despite suffering a foot problem in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United. Nick Pope should start after serving his suspension following his dismissal against Liverpool. Alexander Isak will start in place of Callum Wilson with Allain Saint-Maximin and Creg Gordon getting a game in as well. Miguel Almiron is an option from the bench if the visitors are chasing the game.

When is Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Defending champions Manchester City will face Newcastle United in their next match at the English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, March 4. The game will commence at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Vinicius Jr Floors Frenkie de Jong! Watch Brazil Star Use WWE-Like Move on Dutch Midfielder During Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semifinal (See Video).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to enjoy the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United match. They however will need a subscription to access it. Newcastle United need to show a bit of flair on the pitch if they are to avoid a loss against Manchester City which looks like the likely outcome.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2023 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).