Liverpool would take on Burnley in their second fixture of this year's Premier League on Saturday, August 21. The match would be played at the iconic Anfield stadium and is scheduled to begin at 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Liverpool made a perfect start to their Premier League campaign this year by defeating newcomers Norwich City 3-0 in an away game. Jurgen Klopp's side received a boost with Virgil Van Dijk back from injury. The towering defender missed a good part of the 2020-21 season with injury and Liverpool would hope he can once again contribute to their success as they chase the Premier League title this year. Goalscoring hasn't been and wasn't a problem for Liverpool as Diogo Jota, Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino struck for the former champions to seal a win against Norwich. Burnley too is expected to be a relatively easier opposition and with the match being played at Anfield, Liverpool are outright favourites to win the fixture. Harry Kane Transfer News: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Not Willing To Enter Swap Deal

However, football is a game of unpredictability and Burnley cannot be taken lightly. Meanwhile, take a look at the Dream 11 Fantasy team predictions for this Premier League game.

Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (LIV) must be your keeper.

Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold (TAA), James Tarkowski (BUR), Ben Mee (BUR) and Virgil Van Dijk (LIV) can be the defenders in your team.

Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ashley Westwood (BUR), Sadio Mane (LIV) and Harvey Elliot (LIV) can be picked in the midfield.

Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Chris Wood (BUR), Mohammed Salah (LIV) and Diogo Jota (LIV) can be the forwards.

Virgil Van Dijk (LIV) can be named as captain of your LIV vs BUR Dream11 Fantasy Team while Mohammed Salah (LIV) can be the vice-captain.

