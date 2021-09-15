Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig in their opening encounter in Group A of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. The clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium on September 15, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Being drawn in a tough group, both sides will be aiming for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores but 10-Man Manchester United Go Down to BSC Young Boys in UEFA Champions League 2021–22.

Manchester City head into the game on the back of some positive results as the Pep Guardiola outfit are on a three-game winning run in the Premier League and will be hoping to extend it to the Champions League as well. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have had a tough start under new manager Jesse Marsch as despite showing promising signs, they have won just one of their four games in the Bundesliga.

When is Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on September 16, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Manchester City vs RB Leipzig on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

