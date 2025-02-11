The playoffs stage of this season’s UEFA Champions League will see a heavyweight clash as Manchester City gears up to take on Real Madrid in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium. Both these teams regularly battle it out for the top prize in Europe but a below-par group stage performance from the two giants means one of them will miss out on the Round of 16. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City needed a win against Club Brugge on their last matchday to finish in the top 24. Real Madrid had a poor initial run in the league, but they have gained consistency in recent times. Manchester City versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 AM IST. Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UCL 2024–25 Preview: Accidental Blockbuster in UEFA Champions League Playoffs.

Oscar Bobb, Ederson, Nathan Ake, and Jeremy Doku are the players missing out for Manchester City while new signing Nico Gonzalez has fitness issues as well and likely misses out. Erling Haaland will lead the attack with Kevin de Bruyne as the playmaker. Savinho and Phil Foden will be the two wide players with a double pivot of Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva.

Real Madrid are suffering in defence with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal all missing in action. Kylian Mbappe has been in good form recently and his ability to score out of nowhere makes him special. Jude Bellingham is more of a second striker and will drop deep in midfield with times. Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga will sit deep and shield the backline. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to lock horns in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout phase playoffs on Wednesday, February 12. The Manchester City vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. For Manchester City vs Real Madrid online viewing options.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match on the JioTV app for free. Expect a quality game with the first leg ending in a 2-2 draw.

