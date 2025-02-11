Will Kylian Mbappe play tonight in the much-awaited Manchester City vs Real Madrid match in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25? That's a question several fans might have as the Los Blancos face a stern task in the UCL knockout phase playoffs. Kylian Mbappe had joined Los Blancos on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the start of the season and has hit the ground running at Real Madrid after a slow start. With the UCL knockout phase playoffs slated to get underway, Real Madrid will want their star striker to be at his very best. In this article, we shall take a look if whether he will play the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL match. La Liga 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe Scores Equaliser As Real Madrid Hold Atletico Madrid to 1–1 Draw in Madrid Derby.

Real Madrid had finished in 11th spot on the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table with five wins in eight matches. The Los Blancos had their last league stage match in UCL 2024-25 against French side Brest, which they won 3-0. The 15-time UCL champions, currently sitting right on top of the La Liga standings, will look to secure a win in the first leg over Manchester City and the contest is expected to be a thrilling one.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 Match?

Kylian Mbappe will be one of those players on whom fans will have their eyes on as Manchester City host Real Madrid. The 26-year-old forward, in all probability, will feature in Real Madrid's starting XI for this UCL showdown against Manchester City, unless there's any late development. The Frenchman was also part of Real Madrid's training session in Manchester and the club also shared a picture of him as he appeared for practice. Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Real Madrid Fans to Take Care of Kylian Mbappe, Says ‘He Is A Very Good Player’.

Kylian Mbappe Heads to Real Madrid Training

As a matter of fact, he would love to continue his goal-scoring form and start off from where he left in Real Madrid's last match, against city rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2024-25. His goal in the 50th minute helped Real Madrid salvage a draw in the Madrid derby. After a slow start to his stint with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has picked up pace and started to show why he is one of the world's most sought-after players. The France World Cup winner has hit a total of 16 goals in La Liga 2024-25 in 21 games, sitting right behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski who tops the list with 19 goals. In UCL 2024-25, Kylian Mbappe has managed just three goals so far and would love to add to that tally. He also scored the lone goal for Real Madrid in their 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2024-25 recently.

