Manchester City vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming in IST: Manchester City will look to extend their 18-match unbeaten run across all competitions when they host bottom-placed Sheffield United in their next Premier League match. City have also won each of their last 11 matches across all competitions and are also unbeaten in the Premier League in their last 11 games. Their opponents Sheffield United beat United 2-1 in their last league fixture and have won two of their last three league matches. Andrea Pirlo Speaks About Cristiano Ronaldo Allegedly Flouting COVID-19 Regulations, Says He is a Free Citizen.

But despite their recent run of form, Sheffield United need more results to climb out of the relegation zone. They are at the bottom of the league table with just eight points from 20 matches. They have only won twice this season and both wins have come in their last three league games. Chris Wilder and co. though will know Sheffield United have failed to beat City at the Etihad in their last 11 meetings across all competitions. Pep Guardiola’s side are missing forward Sergio Aguero and centre-back Nathan Ake due to injuries.

When is Manchester City vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Sheffield United match in Premier League will be played on January 30 (Saturday). The match will be held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Sheffield United match live on Star Sports channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for English Premier League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the match on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Sheffield United match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).