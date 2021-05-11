Manchester United's home game against Liverpool was marred due to the protestors who turned out in huge numbers for a protest against Glazers. Now, ahead of their EPL 2021 game against Leicester, the Red Devils have reportedly built a huge steel fence in order to keep the protestors away. Security has also been beefed up at Old Trafford. As per a report, the Red Devils have built 10 feet wall of steel at the southeast corner of the stadium. This is the area from where the protestors erupted in the stadium. The fans were quite agitated with Manchester United's participation in the European Super League. Manchester United Co-Owner Avram Glazer Refuses to Apologise to Fans for Their Participation in European Super League Despite Massive Protests (Watch Video).

A similar setup has been placed in front of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand. Additional barriers have been placed and as mentioned above the security had been tightened. The protestors couldn't make way to the locker rooms but they did make way to the pitch. Thankfully the protests began way before the game and the peaceful protests turned out into a wild one.

Here is the picture of the current scenario at Old Trafford:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Man United Core (@manunited.core)

The players of Manchester United have already arrived at the stadium safely. Here is the snap:

United players have just arrived at Old Trafford, which is news in itself these days #mufc pic.twitter.com/5CYtRuohLY — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) May 11, 2021

Here is the predicted starting XI of both teams below:

Man United: Henderson; Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Van de Beek, McTominay, Pogba; Mata; Greenwood, Cavani

Henderson; Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Van de Beek, McTominay, Pogba; Mata; Greenwood, Cavani Leicester City: Schmeichel; Amartey, Soyuncu, Fofana; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2021 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).