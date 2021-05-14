Manchester United remain keen in the pursuit of Jadon Sancho after missing out on the winger last summer. The Red Devils are looking for a way to bring the Borussia Dortmund star to Old Trafford next season and Jesse Lingard, who is having a stunning spell on loan at West Ham United, could play a crucial role in the deal going through. Jadon Sancho Transfer News: Manchester United Make Borussia Dortmund Star Their Top Priority.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are keen on landing Jadon Sancho in the summer and could offer Jesse Lingard in a stunning swap deal to make it happen. The Red Devils believe that the inclusion of the academy produce could persuade the German giants to lower their asking fee on Jadon Sancho. Red Devils Ready To Sell Jesse Lingard, Set Asking Price For Midfielder.

Jesse Lingard has revitalised his career at West Ham United and David Moyes is keen on signing the player on a permanent deal. However, it is understood that Manchester United star’s £100,000-a-week wage demands are proving to be a big issue and are putting doubts about extending his stay in London beyond the current season.

It is understood that Borussia Dortmund are keen on the 28-year-old United loanee and will be ready to negotiate with the Manchester club to reach a deal for Jadon Sancho. The former Man City academy star is on the transfer wishlist of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after missing out on the transfer last summer.

The German giants are understood to want £100m for Jadon Sancho but that price could be brought down with the inclusion of Jesse Lingard, who has recorded nine goals for West Ham in 13 appearances since joining the Hammers in January.

