Manchester United after a successful campaign last time around are looking to bolster their team even further in order to compete at multiple competitions. After moving closer in a deal for Jadon Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are working on signing defensive reinforcements and English full-back Kieran Tripper, who joined Atletico Madrid last summer, is one of the defenders on the list. Manchester United Transfer News: Real Madrid Waiting On Offer For Raphael Varane.

According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, the Atletico Madrid defender is also keen on the move. It is understood that Kieran Trippier is optimistic about securing a transfer to Manchester United during the summer as according to the publication, the Bury-born footballer has made arrangements to permanently relocate to Manchester. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Lead Race To Sign Eduardo Camavinga, Raphael Varane.

Kieran Trippier was one of the most important members of the Atletico Madrid squad last season, helping them win the first La Liga title since the 2014 season. Despite being a key star in the title-winning campaign, the English defender is keen on a return to Premier League with the record English champions tipped as the main destination.

It is understood that Manchester United are unhappy with the performances of Aaron Wan Bissaka and are looking to bring in competition for the full-back. Diogo Dalot, who spent last season on loan at AC Milan has impressed the manager and could stay at the club if there is no breakthrough in the Kieran Trippier deal.

Manchester United are set to complete the signing if Jadon Sancho as the club have agreed on a fee with Borussia Dortmund and will make the move official once medicals are complete. Meanwhile, the record English champions are also working on a deal to land Raphel Varane from Real Madrid.

