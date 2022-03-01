Manchester United are set to lose both Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani in the summer transfer window. Both the players have been tipped to leave Old Trafford due to lack of game time. The England international spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United while the Uruguayan striker has seen his time become limited since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Red Devils Step Up Interest in Antony After Mason Greenwood Saga.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are exploring their future and it is likely to be away from Manchester United. With the recent rise of Anthony Elanga, it will be difficult for both the players to get into the first team after already struggling to get regular game time early in the season. Paul Pogba Yet To Renew Contract, Juventus Make Frenchman Top Priority.

Jesse Lingard was set to leave the club during the winter transfer window. But the forward was denied a move to Newcastle United on deadline day after Mason Greenwood was indefinitely suspended by Manchester United. The England international remains intent on leaving Old Trafford and will search for a club once the season ends.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani has fallen behind in the pecking order and after struggling to get regular minutes, will explore his future. The Uruguayan's contract is set to expire and he is likely to not sign a new deal as he sees his future away from the club.

Manchester United have had a mixed season so far. They are involved in a tight battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League but with tough fixtures ahead and Arsenal and Spurs having games in hand, they are likely to fall behind in that battle.

